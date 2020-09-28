GaijnPot redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
I decided to redesign the homepage of GaijinPot Jobs. GaijinPot is a jobboard for foreigners that are looking for a job in Japan. As a regular visitor, I saw a lot of room for visual improvement and wanted to redesign this as design exercise!