👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I designed this site for a music producer and songwriter as his personal website. He wanted to go with a Dante's Inferno theme with the multiple circles of Hell serving as the navigation.
Each page has a different Gustave Dore background image with corresponding quotes from The Divine Comedy.
In the end it was a cool project but probably not the most user friendly site.