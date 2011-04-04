Mat Anderson

Dante's Inferno

I designed this site for a music producer and songwriter as his personal website. He wanted to go with a Dante's Inferno theme with the multiple circles of Hell serving as the navigation.

Each page has a different Gustave Dore background image with corresponding quotes from The Divine Comedy.

In the end it was a cool project but probably not the most user friendly site.

Posted on Apr 4, 2011
