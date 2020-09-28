Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo for Pechal

Logo for Pechal calligraphy art bangla calligraphy calligraphy app creative logo clean design flat branding vector illustration typography design logo
Many days ago I was create this logo. it was a concept for a Social media app. but unfortunately the company doesn't success this project. But I had a lot of fun designing this logo.

