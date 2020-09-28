Aleksandar Savic

SFRJ Monuments

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
SFRJ Monuments video retro iconography icon set symbol stamp travel montenegro places landmarks buildings architecture yugoslavia design slovenia sfrj serbia macedonia croatia bosnia
SFRJ Monuments video retro iconography icon set symbol stamp travel montenegro places landmarks buildings architecture yugoslavia design slovenia sfrj serbia macedonia croatia bosnia
SFRJ Monuments video retro iconography icon set symbol stamp travel montenegro places landmarks buildings architecture yugoslavia design slovenia sfrj serbia macedonia croatia bosnia
Download color palette
  1. SFRJ Monuments.MP4
  2. SFRJ 4.png
  3. SFRJ 5.png
  4. SFRJ 3.png

Yugoslavian Monuments

A poster of high quality, filled with self-adhesive stamps of monuments of former Yugoslavia, with a special UV coating to highlight the most important parts and a couple of other details, as well.
Measurements:
1. Smaller ones: 4,4 x 3,3 mm;
2. Bigger ones: 4,4 x 6,4 mm;
& the size of the paper is 50 x 39 cm.
First 30 orders will get a A3 print on a textured paper as a gift!
Preorders start NOW!! 🤩🙌
Make sure to get yours.
More info: almigorstudio@gmail.com

SFRJ 5.png
3 MB
Download
SFRJ 4.png
3 MB
Download
SFRJ 3.png
3 MB
Download
0f63ab37dca9152df7ca7a98c5579af7
Rebound of
Landmarks Icon set no.2
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like