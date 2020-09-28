SFRJ Monuments

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Yugoslavian Monuments
A poster of high quality, filled with self-adhesive stamps of monuments of former Yugoslavia, with a special UV coating to highlight the most important parts and a couple of other details, as well.
Measurements:
1. Smaller ones: 4,4 x 3,3 mm;
2. Bigger ones: 4,4 x 6,4 mm;
& the size of the paper is 50 x 39 cm.
First 30 orders will get a A3 print on a textured paper as a gift!
Preorders start NOW!! 🤩🙌
Make sure to get yours.
More info: almigorstudio@gmail.com