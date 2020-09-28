Circular calendar is not the most functional of calendars, but an attractive one.

Journey began in Illustrator, where was created a polar grid, made some modifications to it and then copied and pasted that into InDesign.

The numbering achieved through auto-numbering and the application of a few nifty InDesign tricks.

Gradient which fills the polar grid shape was created in Photoshop.

InDesign's gradients just didn't give me the gradient I needed for this project.

Check out more on Behance http://be.net/gallery/99401695/Circular-calendar

Круговой календарь - необычной формы календарь, основная часть которого была сделана в программе InDesign.

Программы Illustrator и Photoshop также были задействованы.