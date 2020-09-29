Rumyana Sokolova
Rumyana Sokolova
Oblik Studio
Saga
"saga" is a note-taking tool that's able to search, suggest, and cross-reference information for you across your docs, emails, and any tool you use daily.

Oblik Studio is a result-driven design and development company. For the past 5+ years we worked with 50+ happy partners on UX, branding and development projects. Learn more about us at oblik.studio. We are available for new projects, say hi 👋

