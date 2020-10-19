Đorđe Vukojević

Newport Construction | Pattern

Newport Construction | Pattern
The pattern that is yet to be used as a part of Newport Construction's visual identity is based on the construction tape.

💌 Design Inquiry: hi@synezis.com

👋 Discover more at:

Bēhance
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
synezis.com

— Creating stunning visual experiences 👁
Hire Me

