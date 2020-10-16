Đorđe Vukojević

Newport Construction | Visual Identity

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
Hire Me
  • Save
Newport Construction | Visual Identity lockup combination mark seal visual identity typography art vector illustration photoshop branding brand design logo mark mark logo design
Download color palette

Visual identity elements of the Newport Construction branding.

-----

💌 Design Inquiry: hi@synezis.com

👋 Discover more at:

Bēhance
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
synezis.com

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
— Creating stunning visual experiences 👁
Hire Me

More by Đorđe Vukojević

View profile
    • Like