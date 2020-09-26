Nike - Flex Run landing page design

Hello Awesome People 🏀

Super excited to share a landing page design i am currently working on for nike Flex Run. Get the support and comfort you need to feel your best every stride with nike. speed and stamina. get back what you put in with the latest nike running.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects: hadialtaf@hotmail.co.uk

Let’s connect:

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hadidexigns/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hadialtaf/