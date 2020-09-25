Md Sala Uddin

Bee Logo Design

Md Sala Uddin
Md Sala Uddin
  • Save
Bee Logo Design handdraw logo design vector illustration logo design bee
Download color palette

This is concept of Logo Design. You can check my profile and hire me for 2D Animation, 3D Animation, Graphics Design, Web development & Web design.
'
Hire me now:
Upwork: https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~016bb8c5fec898148e
Freelancer: https://www.freelancer.com/u/salauddinarts
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/mrsalauddin

Porfolio links :
Dribble: https://dribbble.com/uddinsalamd
Behance: https://www.behance.net/mdsalauddin4
About me: https://about.me/msalauddin

View all tags
Posted on Sep 25, 2020
Md Sala Uddin
Md Sala Uddin

More by Md Sala Uddin

View profile
    • Like