Muhamad Rinaldi

Indonesian Trains

Muhamad Rinaldi
Muhamad Rinaldi
Indonesian Trains isometric art isometric isometry train indonesia indonesia designer designer isometric illustration isometric design illustrator illustration art adobe illustrator simple design illustration flat illustration flatdesign design
Hello Everyone!
I submitted this train illustration to the 75th-anniversary design competition for Indonesian trains.
Thanks for watching it.

