Hello Everyone!

I submitted this train illustration to the 75th-anniversary design competition for Indonesian trains.

_

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow me :D

Thanks for watching it.

Available for Freelance work

Let's talk about your projects

Get in touch mhmdrnld11@gmail.com | Telegram | Whatsapp

Follow me on

Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter