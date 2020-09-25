Estatic Infotech Logo Ideas

Hello, Dribbble world!

Let's talk about the logo a little bit.

Did you know that leading brands use powerful psychological tricks in creating their logos? Why do they do that? Do they know exactly what they’re after?

Some people tend to underestimate the role the logo plays in their business, which is a huge mistake. A logo is not just a trademark or a sequence of letters. Logo design is essential for the company’s progress. It’s an extremely important element of the corporate style. A logo is supposed to represent the high quality and features of the products and services on offer. It’s a symbol that carries whatever meaning it has been imbued with.

A logo enables you to:

- announce your presence

- stand out among the competitors

- increase customer loyalty

- establish proprietary rights

