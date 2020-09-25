Premium Watch Store Design

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Howdy, guys? We want to show one of our recent designs. This one was prepared for an online watch store. 🤟🏻
📲. On the left shot, it’s the main screen of the app: here users see trendy watch models and popular brands; on the right shot, it’s an example of a product card: here the user can swipe a product, check out a 3D model and read detailed info.
👩🏻🎨. The core colors are pastel beige and navy blue — they create a great contrast, and support the light interface.
⌚ Online stores are a common thing. Yet we applied our UI/UX skills to deliver one that is easy to use and cool to see. Plus, it presents 3D models.
Created by Valery Boyko

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜