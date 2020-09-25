Premium Watch Store Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Howdy, guys? We want to show one of our recent designs. This one was prepared for an online watch store. 🤟🏻

📲. On the left shot, it’s the main screen of the app: here users see trendy watch models and popular brands; on the right shot, it’s an example of a product card: here the user can swipe a product, check out a 3D model and read detailed info.

👩🏻‍🎨. The core colors are pastel beige and navy blue — they create a great contrast, and support the light interface.

⌚ Online stores are a common thing. Yet we applied our UI/UX skills to deliver one that is easy to use and cool to see. Plus, it presents 3D models.

Created by Valery Boyko

