Alexandr V
Purrweb UI

Premium Watch Store Design

Alexandr V
Purrweb UI
Alexandr V for Purrweb UI
Premium Watch Store Design
Premium Watch Store Design mobile mvp ux ui startup react native purrweb design app
Howdy, guys? We want to show one of our recent designs. This one was prepared for an online watch store. 🤟🏻

📲. On the left shot, it’s the main screen of the app: here users see trendy watch models and popular brands; on the right shot, it’s an example of a product card: here the user can swipe a product, check out a 3D model and read detailed info.

👩🏻‍🎨. The core colors are pastel beige and navy blue — they create a great contrast, and support the light interface.

⌚ Online stores are a common thing. Yet we applied our UI/UX skills to deliver one that is easy to use and cool to see. Plus, it presents 3D models.

Created by Valery Boyko

Posted on Sep 25, 2020
Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
