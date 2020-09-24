Kaeley Lenard

DailyUI 013 - Direct Messaging

DailyUI 013 - Direct Messaging web design ui design spotify redesign podcast music messaging direct messaging dailyui 013 dailyui adobe xd
✏️ DailyUI 013

Prototype for a direct messaging feature on Spotify to easily share content with others. I've always enjoyed the social aspect of Spotify in comparison to other streaming apps 🎧

