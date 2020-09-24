Svetlana Zacharova

iOS 14 Light icon set

Svetlana Zacharova
Svetlana Zacharova
  • Save
iOS 14 Light icon set icons pack icons set light ui light icon design design icon set icon pack vector art vector minimalism icons iconography icondesign icon
Download color palette

Simple icon set made for iOS 14 in white. Hope you will like it! :)

Svetlana Zacharova
Svetlana Zacharova

More by Svetlana Zacharova

View profile
    • Like