Good for Sale
Pavel Novák

MAFIA - Bon Appétit!

Pavel Novák
Pavel Novák
Hire Me
  • Save

Low Poly Ultimate Pack

Price
$60
Buy now
Available on u3d.as
Good for sale
Low Poly Ultimate Pack
Download color palette

Low Poly Ultimate Pack

Price
$60
Buy now
Available on u3d.as
Good for sale
Low Poly Ultimate Pack

One of the greatest CZ videogame - Mafia: Definitive Edition - will be released tomorrow so I have decided to re-create one of the famous missions using my 3D low poly pack while waiting to be able to get back to the streets. Whishing all Mafia developers the best and fingers crossed!

Assembled in Unity, Rigged, animated, and rendered in Blender - Cycles. Get the Low Poly Ultimate Pack here: http://u3d.as/nVd

Pavel Novák
Pavel Novák
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Pavel Novák

View profile
    • Like