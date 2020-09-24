MAFIA - Bon Appétit!

One of the greatest CZ videogame - Mafia: Definitive Edition - will be released tomorrow so I have decided to re-create one of the famous missions using my 3D low poly pack while waiting to be able to get back to the streets. Whishing all Mafia developers the best and fingers crossed!

Assembled in Unity, Rigged, animated, and rendered in Blender - Cycles. Get the Low Poly Ultimate Pack here: http://u3d.as/nVd