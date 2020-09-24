Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
KENSHO

KENSHO minimal design brushstroke typography zenart adobe art color colour palette posterdesign minimalism design peace meditation buddha illustration vector illustrator
Hi Everyone,

Inspired from Zen tradition, this poster has been designed. The concept behind the illustration is to dive deep within oneself and find their true nature, that is, the Buddha-nature or nature of mind.

