Hi Everyone,
Inspired from Zen tradition, this poster has been designed. The concept behind the illustration is to dive deep within oneself and find their true nature, that is, the Buddha-nature or nature of mind.
I'm available for hire,
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com
You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/