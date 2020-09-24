Kaeley Lenard

DailyUI 011 - Flash Message

Kaeley Lenard
Kaeley Lenard
  • Save
DailyUI 011 - Flash Message web design mobile design job application success message flash message dailyui 011 dailyui ui design adobe xd
Download color palette

✏️ DailyUI 011

Clear success and failure messages for a job application app. Inspired by the struggle of applying to a position and getting an ambiguous confirmation after clicking submit 🤔

Illustrations: opendoodles.com.

Kaeley Lenard
Kaeley Lenard

More by Kaeley Lenard

View profile
    • Like