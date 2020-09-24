Kaeley Lenard

Daily UI 010 - Social Share

Kaeley Lenard
Kaeley Lenard
  • Save
Daily UI 010 - Social Share san francisco web design social share button social share medium dailyui 010 dailyui ui design adobe xd
Download color palette

✏️ DailyUI 010

A social share that sticks to the right of the screen as users scroll through Medium articles 📚

Kaeley Lenard
Kaeley Lenard

More by Kaeley Lenard

View profile
    • Like