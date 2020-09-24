Kaeley Lenard

Daily UI 009 - Music Player

Daily UI 009 - Music Player dailyui spotify mobile design control center ios app design music player ui music player dailyui 009 ui design adobe xd
Tweaked the iPhone (iOS 13.7) control center's music player to display album art, sound scrubbing, and audio source 🎵

Icons: Icons8

