Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jordan Gilroy
eighty®

Pasta By Post

Jordan Gilroy
eighty®
Jordan Gilroy for eighty®
Hire Us
  • Save
Pasta By Post branding ui ux web design food service subscription webdesign website e-comerce ecommerce pasta
Pasta By Post branding ui ux web design food service subscription webdesign website e-comerce ecommerce pasta
Pasta By Post branding ui ux web design food service subscription webdesign website e-comerce ecommerce pasta
Pasta By Post branding ui ux web design food service subscription webdesign website e-comerce ecommerce pasta
Download color palette
  1. Pasta By Post 1.png
  2. Pasta By Post 2@2x.png
  3. Pasta By Post 3@2x.png
  4. Pasta By Post 4@2x.png

I recently worked with a new start-up called Pasta By Post to design an e-comm website, create a logo, and develop the visual language for this new and exciting brand.

eighty®
eighty®
A Digital-First Creative Studio 🤘
Hire Us

More by eighty®

View profile
    • Like