Kaeley Lenard

Daily UI 007 - Settings

Kaeley Lenard
Kaeley Lenard
  • Save
Daily UI 007 - Settings mobile design ios design settings page settings dailyui 007 ui design dailyui adobe xd
Download color palette

✏️ DailyUI 007

Comprehensive prescription app. Inspired by my own experience of forgetting to take my antibiotics and painkillers on time when I got my wisdom teeth removed 🦷

Kaeley Lenard
Kaeley Lenard

More by Kaeley Lenard

View profile
    • Like