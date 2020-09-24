Kaeley Lenard

Daily UI 006 - Profile

Daily UI 006 - Profile ui design mobile design concert profile page profile dailyui 006 dailyui adobe xd
✏️ DailyUI 006

Revisited the concept of a social media site for avid concert-goers. Users may connect with others before or after concerts based on similar event attendance or favorite artists 💬

