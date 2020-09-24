Ric

Folders and clouds

Folders and clouds mobile icons pack 24px sketch ui design app ux icons design icons
Folders and clouds! 24px icons.

I mastered icon design a few years ago and now I decided to share what I learnt.
I might record some video about the process and creation of the icon pack.

💎Icons made with Sketch.

Get in touch, would love to hear feedback, also feel free to follow to stay updated! 👋🏼

Posted on Sep 24, 2020
