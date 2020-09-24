Paweł Hawrylak — Massive Confusion

CoSite Application — Project View

CoSite Application — Project View software app design dashboard table flat web ux ui vector typography app design monterail simple minimal
Project page from a recent project. Really enjoyed working on this one, as this was an adaptation of a an already created, bootstrapped product. Few adjustments and I think it came out really well.

Designer-creator looking for balance between art and design
