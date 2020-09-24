Imran Jamshed
Damien Ketlo - Website

Damien Ketlo - Website weblayout new website user interface inspiration uxui ui designer ui design ui design web webdesign website concept website design website web design
Hello Dribbblers,

This is a Damien Ketlo website, the client wants some indigenous look that's why I have used colors, Motives/Pattern, and typography according to the brand. This is a first draft option with a bold look and feel.

I hope you guys like it.

Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

