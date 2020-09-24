Paweł Hawrylak — Massive Confusion

CoSite Application — Geotechnical Field Studies Company

CoSite Application — Geotechnical Field Studies Company
Dashboard shot from a recent project. Really enjoyed working on this one, as this was an adaptation of a an already created, bootstrapped product. Few adjustments and I think it came out really well.

The dashboard was missing, so I cannot show a comparison.

----

Designer-creator looking for balance between art and design
