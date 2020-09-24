Worth Art

Bird Application Launcher Icon

Worth Art
Worth Art
  • Save
Bird Application Launcher Icon animal flyer bird logo creative logo ui icon set icon symbol ios android creative eyecatchy concept mimimalist app design bird icon launchericon applicationicon birdlogo bird
Download color palette

It's one of my mimimalist andoid ios app icon.
This icon represent flying, freedom, new ideas, peace.
You guys used in future business, transportation, airlines, e-commerce site. etc.
What do you think?

Created by @WorthArt

Contact us here: https://bit.ly/3qFuA48

Worth Art
Worth Art

More by Worth Art

View profile
    • Like