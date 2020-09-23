Stellar Desktop Streaming Experience

Here is the desktop streaming experience from Stellar Tickets. We are now on web, native and TV devices. Each platform has its own set unique challenges. Though web is currently our most all-in-one package, the goal is to create a multi-device experience that allows for stream and chat/reactions from every device. We want users to watch a livestream on full-screen web or TV and chat/react from their phone or tablet. This is only the beginning of things to come for Stellar. I'm excited to share all the other cool stuff we've been working on :)