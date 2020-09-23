Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

Online Food Delivery Concept

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
Online Food Delivery Concept vegitable agency company redlio designs back end front end web app freebie design figma design figma developer development designer web development web website burger food resturant
Download color palette

Online Food Delivery Concept created as an internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers. The source file comes with Figma (.fig) with all separate layers.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Free Download: https://redliodesigns.com/resources/online-food-delivery-concept

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Thanks.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like