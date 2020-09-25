Passionate Solutions

Web Design for Digital Switzerland

Web Design for Digital Switzerland ux graphicdesign wireframe design forum digital vector london program pattern event poll online stream interface web design web ui ux website design website
For this project we were challenged with the re design of digitalswitzerland's programs page. Really enjoyed playing with deep red tones for this page!

digitalswitzerland is a Swiss-wide, multi-stakeholder initiative created from the shared vision of its over 150 members to strengthen Switzerland’s position as a leading innovation hub.

Would love to hear your feedback on this colour scheme!

Design and development by Passionate Solutions

