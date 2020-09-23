Ecology Saving App Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, friends! Welcome our app design for a company that encourages large corporations to support nature renewal (including restoration of forests, bends, lakes, etc.)

♻️ On the shot, it’s a special page that allows users who donated money into nature recovery to stay in the loop: it visualizes the process and keeps them updated on the progress.

🌲 The primary colors of the interface are black, iron, and dark-gray. These colors create a sense of solidity and stress the importance of the matter. The accent color is green — the typical color associated with ecology.

🌎 The company addresses one of the most crucial issues of today. By providing corporations with an opportunity to help, they help our planet.

Created by Purrweb Team

