Voice User Interface - Designer's cut

Voice Interaction design(or VUI) is a very new thing and is rapidly growing. And if you wondering to begin with it, its kind of difficult to find a nice process that you can follow while designing a product, app, skill. As there aren't much resources out there. So I made this visual anyone can follow and begin with.
I broke down the whole process and merged it with Design thinking process for clear flow. Let me know if wish to know more.