Fresh Fruit Hero Header Template

It is the clean, modern, and colorful header for your website, especially for urban fresh and organic food stores—best for the landing page, website header, presentation, or projects.
It contains a free Figma file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Figma file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.
Main Features of this Template:
✔️ Unique and Modern Design
✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Responsive and Retina-ready layout
✔️ Cross-browser Compatibility
✔️ Pixel Perfect
