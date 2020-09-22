Techeshta

Fresh Fruit Hero Header Template

Techeshta
Techeshta
  • Save
Fresh Fruit Hero Header Template hero section hero banner hero template header template organic food and fruits organic food healthy food fruits and vegetables food and fruits agriculture orrange template header hero fruit fresh
Download color palette

It is the clean, modern, and colorful header for your website, especially for urban fresh and organic food stores—best for the landing page, website header, presentation, or projects.

It contains a free Figma file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Figma file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Unique and Modern Design
✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Responsive and Retina-ready layout
✔️ Cross-browser Compatibility
✔️ Pixel Perfect

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Follow me on Uplabs Twitter Linkedin Instagram Facebook Behance 

Techeshta
Techeshta

More by Techeshta

View profile
    • Like