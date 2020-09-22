Techeshta

DC-MOTO - Home Page For Bike

Techeshta
Techeshta
  • Save
DC-MOTO - Home Page For Bike vacation travel tourism tour sport rental rent holiday city tours business bicycle bike
Download color palette

DC-MOTO is a modern and stylish Figma template crafted for bike shops, bike repair, and bike rental services. The template contains all the necessary elements required for creating a professional and appealing website.

It contains a free Figma file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Figma file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ The Layout is Fully Responsive
✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Fully Supportive
✔️ Pixel Perfect

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Follow me on Uplabs Twitter Linkedin Instagram Facebook Behance 

Techeshta
Techeshta

More by Techeshta

View profile
    • Like