Online book "Taya Amber"

booklet web figma development webdesign website products list of goods online shop book ux ui branding yellow design
Hey, friends, maybe you didn't know that we are also web-designers. Here's an example of how it works.

This online book was created for a customer from the UK. This project was made for a store in the center of London.

Here you can find various services and recipes provided by the store. This book was made not just as a design, but programmed as a ready-made website.
