Daily UI #001 - Sign Up Challenge

Daily UI #001
Hi, guys! I'm really working on my Adobe XD, Figma and Invision skills. I used XD for this one. I'm starting now to learn UX/UI Design, so any suggestions will help me. Please, give your feedback.
I used Freepik for the illustrations. www.freepik.com
Feel free to test my prototype. Link below.
https://xd.adobe.com/view/7847cfae-8bc3-4c65-a437-3185b24ee5cf-2d14/