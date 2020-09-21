Daily UI #001 - Sign Up Challenge

Daily UI #001

Hi, guys! I'm really working on my Adobe XD, Figma and Invision skills. I used XD for this one. I'm starting now to learn UX/UI Design, so any suggestions will help me. Please, give your feedback.

I used Freepik for the illustrations. www.freepik.com

Feel free to test my prototype. Link below.

https://xd.adobe.com/view/7847cfae-8bc3-4c65-a437-3185b24ee5cf-2d14/