Driver Exam App UI/UX premium dmv question practice course online exam driver test custom illustraion mobile mvp ux ui startup react native purrweb design app
What’s up, friends! Check out how we designed an app that gives users the opportunity to practice driver theory and pass tests online! 😎

👩‍🏫 On the shot, you can see two screens of the app. The left one is the Subscription screen: here the user can find out more about available options (and savor a customized illustration). The right one is the home screen of the app: where users choose between Practice and Exams tabs, manage personal data, and bookmark courses.

🚙 We chose blue (represents tranquility) and orange (represents energy) as primary colors. We applied the color-coding principle to the cards. Each card has tag(s) that help users find the one they’re interested in even when scrolling.

🚗 The main advantage of the app is that users don’t have to go to a driving school anymore: just open the app and do it!

Feedback helps us improve and grow,
We’re keen to hear your thoughts!

