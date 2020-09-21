Driver Exam App UI/UX

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

What’s up, friends! Check out how we designed an app that gives users the opportunity to practice driver theory and pass tests online! 😎

👩‍🏫 On the shot, you can see two screens of the app. The left one is the Subscription screen: here the user can find out more about available options (and savor a customized illustration). The right one is the home screen of the app: where users choose between Practice and Exams tabs, manage personal data, and bookmark courses.

🚙 We chose blue (represents tranquility) and orange (represents energy) as primary colors. We applied the color-coding principle to the cards. Each card has tag(s) that help users find the one they’re interested in even when scrolling.

🚗 The main advantage of the app is that users don’t have to go to a driving school anymore: just open the app and do it!

