Paris Samios

First Look. Elvial new website

Paris Samios
Paris Samios
Hire Me
  • Save
First Look. Elvial new website typography website user experience design simplicity website design greece web design user interface design ux design minimal
First Look. Elvial new website typography website user experience design simplicity website design greece web design user interface design ux design minimal
First Look. Elvial new website typography website user experience design simplicity website design greece web design user interface design ux design minimal
Download color palette
  1. Artboard Copy 34.png
  2. Artboard Copy 22.png
  3. Artboard Copy 35.png

Work in progress. Take a look at the upcoming website of ELVIAL, one of the leading aluminium product manufacturers in Europe.

www.parisamios.com

- Get in touch
Business inquiries: hello@parisamios.com

- Follow
www.twitter.com/parisamios
www.linkedin.com/in/parisamios
www.instagram.com/parisamios

Account & project owner: ADMINE 3.0
Customer experience (CX) & website design: Biotik OÜ (www.biotik.co)

Paris Samios
Paris Samios
Designer. UX Architect. Digital Creative Director
Hire Me

More by Paris Samios

View profile
    • Like