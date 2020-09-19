Batman Day 2020

Happy Batman Day to all! 🦇 I’ve been reading Robot Keiji by Shotaro Ishonomori and I liked this —almost human— super effective investigator with a robot face. So this year’s retro-futuristic Batman dresses almost completely like an investigator from the 1940s, except for his black metal bat-helmet.

This would be my perfect Batman formula: Noir setting, 40s-inspired, 90% investigator, 10% vigilante, 0% superhero. Super limited color palette ✊

