Raúl Gil

Batman Day 2020

Raúl Gil
Raúl Gil
Batman Day 2020 illustration characterdesign design character noir batman

Happy Batman Day to all! 🦇 I’ve been reading Robot Keiji by Shotaro Ishonomori and I liked this —almost human— super effective investigator with a robot face. So this year’s retro-futuristic Batman dresses almost completely like an investigator from the 1940s, except for his black metal bat-helmet.

This would be my perfect Batman formula: Noir setting, 40s-inspired, 90% investigator, 10% vigilante, 0% superhero. Super limited color palette ✊

More Batmans in my 'Twisting Character Design' class on Skillshare. 600+ students so far :-) Click the button to get 14 days of free trial on Skillshare!

Posted on Sep 19, 2020
