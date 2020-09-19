When Crypto industry was set back for years!

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys, It's always been fun to work for blockchain-based technology :D. Here is one of the shot from the recent project - The stable coin network for Decentralized Finance!
Check out the full project on the below link-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcR6pojGDyo&feature=emb_logo
Thank you :)