Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ankit Sharma

When Crypto industry was set back for years!

Ankit Sharma
Ankit Sharma
  • Save
Download color palette

Hey guys, It's always been fun to work for blockchain-based technology :D. Here is one of the shot from the recent project - The stable coin network for Decentralized Finance!

Check out the full project on the below link-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcR6pojGDyo&feature=emb_logo

Thank you :)

Ankit Sharma
Ankit Sharma

More by Ankit Sharma

View profile
    • Like