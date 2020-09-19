express vs 2

Express, I made this logo for a cargo courier company, I tried to focus on the word E in the wings of the aircraft, to highlight a courier related sign in negative space.

Project: Logo Design

Client: Express

Industry: Air Cargo Company

Location: USA

