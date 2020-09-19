ShuMorikawa

DailyUI #day003 - Landing Page

ShuMorikawa
ShuMorikawa
  • Save
DailyUI #day003 - Landing Page 003 dailyui design web ux ui
Download color palette

DailyUI challenge day3 !
Theme is "Landing Page".

The purpose of this site is to promote the registration of a Japanese art history learning app for foreigners created by the Japanese government !!
Unfortunately this app is fictitious...

I tried to combine Japanese graphics that foreigners like and Japanese graphics that Japanese people like.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 19, 2020
ShuMorikawa
ShuMorikawa

More by ShuMorikawa

View profile
    • Like