Uber Eats — App Redesign

Uber Eats — App Redesign
Description
To demonstrate that even products from large companies can be improved, this redesign of the Uber Eats app was made.
The main problem with the original app design is the long home feed and the complex meal options screen where the user needs to scroll and read a lot.

Briefing
The objective was to develop a project in the preferred area of design. UX/UI Design was the chosen area of design for this project.

Posted on Sep 18, 2020
