Uber Eats — App Redesign

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For the complete project visit: Click here
Description
To demonstrate that even products from large companies can be improved, this redesign of the Uber Eats app was made.
The main problem with the original app design is the long home feed and the complex meal options screen where the user needs to scroll and read a lot.
Briefing
The objective was to develop a project in the preferred area of design. UX/UI Design was the chosen area of design for this project.
Follow me on
Behance