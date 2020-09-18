Uber Eats — App Redesign

For the complete project visit: Click here

Description

To demonstrate that even products from large companies can be improved, this redesign of the Uber Eats app was made.

The main problem with the original app design is the long home feed and the complex meal options screen where the user needs to scroll and read a lot.

Briefing

The objective was to develop a project in the preferred area of design. UX/UI Design was the chosen area of design for this project.

