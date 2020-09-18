Suman Sil

Restaurant Table booking

Restaurant Table booking branding booking ui 100 day challenge appdesign tablebooking interaction design brand identity creative figma ux concept clean ui ux restaurant app booking system
Hi Everyone,
Today I'm sharing with you another screen from the Restaurant Table booking app, I've been working on recently. Hope you'll like it!
and please don't forget to comment.
Thanks for watching!

