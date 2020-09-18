I design this logo for a Juice Bar that sells the freshest juice and smoothies. So I design a line art shape of a juice bottle (it have a variation of a juice cup too) to represent the freshness.

Project: Logo Design

Client: FOOD BREWS

Industry: Food & Restaurants

Location: Canada

