Lehman & Associates - Logo design

Lehman & Associates - Logo design tom owen minimalist bold law triangle geometric logo design abstract brand identity vector identity design logo art direction graphic design law office lawyer
These logo variations were part of an identity proposal for a law office customer. The lawyer wanted a bold, graphic representation of the law firm's name. Thumbnail sketches were converted to vector files for review and approval.

