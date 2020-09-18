Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matt Higgins
Doxology Creative

Mainland Album Artwork

Matt Higgins
Doxology Creative
Matt Higgins for Doxology Creative
Hire Us
  • Save
Mainland Album Artwork record music album cover album art graphic design
Download color palette

I had the pleasure of working with Jordan Colle on his newest album, Mainland. Together we created vintage surf-culture inspired artwork that dove heavily into choppy halftone print styling.

Definitely check out the record. It's available for streaming and purchase everywhere.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2020
Doxology Creative
Doxology Creative
Building brands that drive culture & empower their community
Hire Us

More by Doxology Creative

View profile
    • Like