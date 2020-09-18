Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jia-yi Zoe Liu

Live Enterprise - Landscape Panorama

Jia-yi Zoe Liu
Jia-yi Zoe Liu
Hire Me
  • Save
Live Enterprise - Landscape Panorama blossom pink tree background squirrel deer spring tree landscape illustration landscape nature illustration nature
Live Enterprise - Landscape Panorama blossom pink tree background squirrel deer spring tree landscape illustration landscape nature illustration nature
Download color palette
  1. panorama-updated.jpg
  2. d016d9104529761.5f64c8c4c9408.jpg

So this was a project from late last year ⏳ But I've just gotten around to organising and doing the posting thing 📱 It was my dream to design and illustrate a tree and landscape 🍃

Check out the uncropped version here! Thank you ✌️https://www.behance.net/gallery/104529761/Live-Enterprise-Infosys

Jia-yi Zoe Liu
Jia-yi Zoe Liu
Hello 👀 Illustrator for hire here 👩🏻‍🎨
Hire Me

More by Jia-yi Zoe Liu

View profile
    • Like