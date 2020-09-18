Sun Orchard Inc/juice logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I design this logo for a Juice Bar that sells the freshest juice and smoothies. So I design a line art shape of a juice bottle (it have a variation of a juice cup too) to represent the freshness.
If you need logo, you can contact me, I will try my best to get the job done.
📩 hasan.mahmud5995@gmail.com
Follow me on Others Site
Instagram
Behance
Pinterest
Linkedin
Related Keywords :
#vapecommunity #fruitjuice #vapor #healthyliving #vapers #juicewrldedits #instagood #juicebar #homemade #orangejuice #vapenation #healthydrink #delicious #cafecito